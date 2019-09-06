International Development News
Businessman, his family shot at by miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur

A businessman along with his wife and daughter was shot at by unknown miscreants at their residence here in Samastipur last night, police said.

ANI Samastipur (Bihar)
Updated: 06-09-2019 11:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A businessman along with his wife and daughter was shot at by unknown miscreants at their residence here in Samastipur last night, police said. The injured were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The identities of the injured are yet to be revealed by the police. A case has been registered, however, no arrests have been made in the matter so far.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
