Woman raped by policeman, his friend in UP

PTI Ghazipur
Updated: 06-09-2019 14:07 IST
A woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a policeman and his friend, and thrown near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at a village in the district's Mardah area on Wednesday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary jawan Abhay Yadav has been arrested, while his friend is at large, they said. They raped her, tied her legs and hands and threw her near

the canal, police said. The woman, who is married, somehow returned to her house and on a complaint from her mother, an FIR was registered, they said.

COUNTRY : India
