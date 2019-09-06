Agra: 5 held for printing, circulating fake currency notes

Five members of a gang allegedly involved in printing and circulating fake currency notes have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) from Agra district, sources said. The accused -- Shivam Tomar, Omkar Jha, Awadhesh Savita, Sunil Sisodia and Lakhan -- were arrested from Agra's Sadar area following a tip-off on Thursday, the STF sources said.

Fake currency in denomination of Rs 100 amounting to Rs 35,000, a printer, a laptop, stamp paper used as raw material, pen drive and other things used to print counterfeit currency were recovered from their possession, they said. During interrogation, Savita told the STF that the gang would print Rs 100 notes and circulate them in the market through their agents, the sources said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, they said.

