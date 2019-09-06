International Development News
Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express' rear power car at New Delhi station

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 06-09-2019 14:47 IST
A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said. No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

"The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight. The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

COUNTRY : India
