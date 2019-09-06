Enforcement only after awareness on MV Act, says Pondy CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Friday the territorial government would first generate awareness among the public on the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act before implementing it in the Union Territory. He was speaking in the territorial assembly during zero hour when AIADMK legislator A Anbalagan wanted to know if the territorial government would implement the new Motor Vehicles Act envisaging hefty penalties for violating road rules.

In reply, the Chief Minister said a good number of states across the country had started generating awareness first among the people before enforcing the Act. "Similarly, Puducherry government will also focus on the provisions of the new legislation among the people before resorting to its implementation," he said.

The House passed the Puducherry Technological University Bill upgrading the government-owned Pondicherry Engineering College into a university of technology. The Bill was tabled in the assembly by the Electricity and Education Minister R Kamalakannan.

On the Centre's 'one nation, one ration card', the Chief Minister said the views of the legislators and other sections would be enlisted before deciding the implementation of the Centre`s proposal. A resolution tabled by the Chief Minister said families coming under BPL category and holding red colour ration cards would be issued 20 kg of ice while those having yellow colour ration cards (APL families) would be issued 10 kg of rice every month.

The resolution follows the suggestion given in the House on Thursday by opposition AIADMK legislator A Anbalagan that the government should bring in a resolution that only rice and not cash equivalent of the price of rice would be issued to the cardholders. The territorial government had earmarked Rs 120 crore for the implementation of the free rice scheme during fiscal 2019-2020.

Referring to medical courses, he said a Bill would be brought in to fix quota of 50 per cent in the private medical colleges in the Union Territory for students selected for the medical courses under the government quota.

The Bill was tabled in the assembly by the Electricity and Education Minister R Kaalakannan. The Chief Minister said he had repeatedly asked the Union Home Ministry to depute and post only Tamil-knowing officers from the capital to serve in the government of Puducherry.

Replying to concerns expressed by government whip R K R Anandaraman that the Centre posting officers lacking knowledge of Tamil language would pose practical difficulties as such officers would not be able to understand the legislators, the Chief Minister said he would raise the issue with the Centre. Earlier, DMK legislator Geetha Anandan urged the government to ensure that government took steps to attract industrial entrepreneurs to set up units in Polagam industrial estate in Karaikal.

Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan told the member entrepreneurs did not evince interest to set up their units at Polagam where a 600-acre site was available for industries. The Minister said a special investors' meet to attract the entrepreneurs for starting industries in Polagam would be held and agro-based units would be encouraged..

