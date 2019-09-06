Woman gangraped in Rajasthan's Jahwalar district

A 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by five people, including a neighbour of her, in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. The woman approached the police on Wednesday accompanied by her husband and complained that when she was grazing cattle in a field on Tuesday afternoon, her neighbour forcibly took her to a nearby forest and raped her, SHO of Gangdhar police station said.

The accused then turned over the woman to his four friends who took turns to rape her throughout the night and then abandoned her in the jungle, the official said. The woman managed to reach home Wednesday morning and narrated the ordeal to her in-laws following which her husband was called from Surat and then the complaint was filed, the SHO said.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl who is 'married', complained to to police that she was raped by her neighbour around 15 days ago when she had gone to the fields to attend nature's call. SHO of Dangipura Police Station Radha Kishan said. Following the incident, she informed her 'husband' an registered a complaint against the accused, the official said.

In both incidents, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the law and both the victims have been sent for medical examination, police said.

