The 126th Annual Conferenceof United Planters' Association of Southern India (UASI) willbe held at Coonoor in Nilgiris district on September 14

NITI Ayog Member Professor Ramesh Chand will be thechief guest at the conference and distribute trophies to thewinners of the 15th edition of The Golden Leaf India Awardorganised at Ahmedabad in April last, a press release saidhere on Friday.

