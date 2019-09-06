Mining at Pachwara North Coal Block to commence soon: Official

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) will soon start mining operations at the Pachwara North Coal Block in Pakur district, an official said on Friday. The power producer has also assured the administration it would clear dues of about 150 displaced families as well as those of transporters, Pakur District Mining Officer Uttam Kumar Biswas said.

The decisions were arrived at during a meeting convened here by Pakur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuldip Chaudhary on Thursday. Chairman-cum Managing Director of WBPDCL, P B Salim, said after completion of formalities, the first instalment of the dues would be cleared, the official said.

The block is crucial for WBPDCL to source requirements of its thermal plants, WBPDCL officials said..

