Delhi-bound man held with 3L Saudi riyals worth Rs 57L at Mumbai airport

A man was arrested at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying three lakh Saudi riyals worth approximately Rs 57 lakh concealed inside the false bottom of his bag, CISF officials said on Friday. Kamlesh B was scheduled to fly to Delhi by a SpiceJet flight on Thursday evening, they said.

During the pre-embarkation security check at the security hold area of domestic terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Sub Inspector Narendra Kumar noticed images of some suspicious things in his hand baggage, they said. During physical checking, no suspicious items were found inside the bag, but the empty bag was found unusually heavy, the officials said.

It was again screened through the X-BIS machine which ascertained that something was hidden between the layers of the material of the bag, they said. The false bottom of the bag was cut opened and three lakh Saudi riyals wrapped with black colour plastic sheet was recovered, the officials said, adding that on enquiry, he could not produce any valid document.

The passenger, along with the recovered foreign currency worth approximately Rs 57 lakh, was handed over to the Sahar Police Station for further legal action.

