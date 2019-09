Rape-accused swimming coachSurajit Ganguly was arrested in New Delhi on Friday, GoaPolice said here

North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoonsaid Ganguly has been arrested

The coach is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl whowas training with him. He had been employed with the GoaSwimming Association.

