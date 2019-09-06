Passenger falls sick mid-air, flight makes priority landing

A Kuala Lumpur-bound Indigo flight from New Delhi made a priority landing in the city airport on Friday after a passenger was taken ill mid-air, officials said. The aircraft resumed its journey after the passenger was wheeled out and taken to a hospital.

The pilot of the Indigo flight sought permission for priority landing from the Air Traffic Control of the NSC Bose International Airport after the passenger fell sick, officials of the airport said. The permission was granted and the plane made a safe landing.

An ambulance was then brought to the tarmac and the ill passenger taken to a hospital in it, the officials said. Flight operations in the airport were not affected due to the unscheduled landing, they said..

