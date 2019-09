Six people drowned in a lakeduring Ganesh immersion in Nandurbar district of northMaharashtra on Friday afternoon, police said

An official in the state police headquarters heresaid the incident took place at Wadhchil village around 3.30pm

The names of the deceased were yet to be ascertainedbut all of them were said to be from one family and agedbetween 16 to 24, the official said.

