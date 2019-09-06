Biannual conference of NCC concludes in Delhi

The three-day biannual conference of the National Cadet Corps concluded here on Friday, during which early fructification of ongoing expansion plan of the NCC was discussed, officials said. Speaking at the event, Director General of the NCC, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra highlighted the efforts made by the organisation to improve training, infrastructure and logistic functions during the last six months, they said.

The NCC should consciously contribute towards social awareness and community development programmes, Lt Gen Chopra said. He asked additional director generals and deputy director generals of the NCC Directorates to focus on institutionalised training.

The director general also appreciated the contribution of all units towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He reiterated that the NCC is fully committed to the cause of motivating young Indians to become responsible citizens of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)