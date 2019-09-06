22-year-old man shot dead in Aman Vihar

A 22-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two persons in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday. Pushkar, a resident of Aman Vihar, was near his house with his pet on Thursday night when two persons came on a scooter and shot at him five times, a senior police officer.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding it seems the incident happened over personal enmity. The accused have been identified and police are trying to nab them, they added.

