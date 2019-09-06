Assembly adjourned sine die after adopting Appropriation Bill

Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die on Friday after adopting the Appropriation Bill earmarking budget amount of Rs 8,425 crore for fiscal 2019-2020. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy tabled the Bill which was passed by voice vote.

The House had its session till 9.20 pm. The day`s session commenced at 9.30 am and after having break for three hours, it resumed sitting at 5.30 p.m. to dispose of the scheduled business.

General debate on demands for grants to various departments including Police, Information and Publicity, District Administration and PWD resumed in the evening session. Replying to members' views, Narayanasamy said the Chief Minister`s Health Insurance Scheme would be brought into force soon.

He said a cancer diagnostic centre would be opened in the government general hospital. A new premises for the Assembly would be constructed as was decided by the government.

Deputy Speaker M N R Balan, who conducted proceedings during the fag end of the day`s session, announced that the no-confidence notices against Speaker V P Sivakolundhu by opposition leader N Rangasamy and other AINRC members T P R Selvam and N S J Jayabal besides BJP's V Saminathan, have been rejected as it was not in consonance with the provisions of rules relating to the matter..

