Andhra: Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Srikakulam, inaugurates various public benefit programs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday started a slew of welfare measures including the distribution of quality rice, the inauguration of a 200-bed hospital-cum-research centre for Nephrology besides announcing the calendar for implementation of various other public benefit programmes here. "We treat the manifesto as a sacred book and will fulfil every promise that is included in it. In that direction, today we are launching the neatly packed quality rice to the white cardholders as a pilot project," Reddy said addressing the gathering here during the launch of quality rice to white card holders under PDS (Public Distribution System).

Earlier, the Chief Minister had inaugurated a 200-bedded Hospital cum Research Centre for Nephrology and assured a pension of Rs 10,000 to each patients suffering from stage five- Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The Chief Minister had also announced Rs 5,000 pension to stage three patients.

"Quality medicines will be given to all the kidney patients free of cost and free bus passes would be provided to the attendants as well," Reddy said at the inauguration of the hospital. A Rs 600-crore project for providing safe drinking water to the 807 villages spread over the two constituencies of Palasa and Ichchapuram was also inaugurated by the chief minister in the Srikakulam district. (ANI)

