Heritage tourism policy to cover neglected forts: minister

Maharashtra tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said here on Friday that the new "heritage tourism policy" will leave out the forts associated with Shivaji Maharaj's life as well as those under the ASI's jurisdiction. The forts which are in neglected condition would be covered under the policy which is being drafted, the minister said.

The policy in the works has come under fire from opposition, which alleged that forts would be rented for weddings and other events in future, which would be an insult to Shivaji's legacy. But the minister denied these claims.

"There are three types of forts. Forts of first type are linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the second type of forts are those with historical importance, which are looked after by Archaeological Survey of India," he said. "There is a third category in which there are some forts which are located across the state and are neglected and are in shambles. To look after such forts, the work of drafting a policy is going on. Under that policy, such structures can be adopted, repaired and facilities such as museum, light-and-sound show can be provided," the minister said.

"Many other states have such policies," he said. The reports that such forts will be given on rent for weddings and other events are baseless, Rawal added..

