TTD denies reports of hike in price of VIP darshan tickets

Categorically denying reports of price hike in VIP darshan tickets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said that it will likely release a press note particularly in this regard. While TTD denied any hike in VIP darshan tickets' cost, BJP continues to lambast the government and TTD for increasing VIP ticket prices.

While speaking to ANI, TTD PRO Ravi Kumar said: "There is no such proposal. The Executive Officer (EO) of TTD, Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday clarified that there is no such proposal to increase the rates of VIP darshan tickets. The TTD is likely to release a press note particularly in this regard." (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said, "It was written in a news publication that TTD is considering a proposal to increase the price of VIP darshan tickets to Rs 20,000. I appeal you all to understand that nothing is being planned in a secretive manner. Everybody knows about the planning. We have given clarifications many times. There is a trust named SRIVANI, which constructs Balaji temples in villages, particularly SC, ST habitations."

"The donors to SRIVANI trust will be provided to the facility of VIP darshan. In general, donors who donate huge amounts like Rs one lakh, Rs ten lakhs or Rs one crore, will be given privileges of some lifelong facilities. Similarly, those who donate not so big amounts but considerable amounts would be given a privilege of VIP darshan one time," he added. Singhal further said that we request the people not to make such speculations. The decision at an appropriate time. If any such decisions are taken, the board cannot implement secretly. In fact, the board will have to publicize any scheme via media only.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar expressed concern over the reports of hike in the rate of VIP darshan tickets. "Right from the beginning, we have been saying that the Hindu Temples are being used as a source of the revenue-generating engine. It has also been proven. When devotees donate crores of rupees here then why this kind of exploitation for money is needed?" said Dinakar.

Earlier this month, Dinakar launched an attack on Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for announcing to give Rs 5,000 per month as an honorarium for Pastors in the state. Dinakar said, "Why this Government of Andhra Pradesh is allowing Rs 5000 per month to each pastor from the state fund. But there is no such allowance for Hindu pandits." (ANI)

