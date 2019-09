A fire broke out in a residential building near Bhonsala Military School here on Saturday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt allows additional 15% depreciation on vehicles acquired from now till March 2020: FM on measures to ease building auto inventories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)