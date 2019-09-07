Maha teen detained after man dies during Ganpati celebrations

A 16-year-old boy was detained in Maharashtra's Palghar district after his friend died during Ganpati celebrations, police said on Saturday. The incident happened at around 1:30 am on Friday in Nalasopara, an official said.

"A group of youngsters were taking part in Ganpati celebrations on the terrace of a house. During the revelry, Krishna Baban Dalvi (20) fell off the terrace. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," said Senior Inspector Vilas Chowgule of Valiv police station. "We have charged the teenager under IPC section 304 ( culpable homicide not amounting to murder). He was detained and produced in a juvenile court. Further probe is underway," the official added..

