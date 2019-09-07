Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL2 OD-PURI-AMICUS CURIAE Puri eviction drive in public interest, says amicus curiae Puri: Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar on Saturday virtually gave a clean chit to the Odisha government's eviction drive around Jagannath Temple, saying it was being carried out with consent of the stakeholders and would be benefit the people.

CES8 CHANDRAYAAN-MAMATA Nation is with ISRO scientists: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the ISRO scientists worked hard for Chandrayaan-2 mission and the nation is with them. ERG2 OD-AWARD Sarala Puraskar for Odia writer Pradeep Dash Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia writer Pradeep Dash will be conferred with the 40th edition of prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his poetry work Charu Chibar O Charjya.

ERG3 OD-POISON Woman, son dead after consuming poison in Odisha's Malkangiri Malkangiri: A tribal woman and her son died after consuming poison at a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Saturday, police said..

