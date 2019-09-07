19-year-old held for killing Lucknow gas agency's cashier

A 19-year-old man who allegedly shot dead the cashier of a gas agency in Lucknow last year was arrested from Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), officials said on Saturday. The accused, Anoop Singh alias Annu, is a member of the nomadic Bawaria gang and was arrested from Ecotech 1 area late on Friday night by the Noida unit of the STF, they said.

"We had got a tip-off yesterday (Friday) about Anoop's movement in Greater Noida where he was aiming for another robbery. Acting on the input, Anoop was held near Gharbara underpass around 10.30 pm," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra, said. The accused had shot dead Indane Gas Agency's cashier, Shyam Singh, on October 29 last year in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area and fled with his bag containing Rs 10 lakh cash, a senior official said.

The case was handed over to the STF and a reward of Rs 50,000 announced for Anoop's arrest, Mishra said. He said Anoop told investigators that after killing the cashier he fled to Alwar in Rajasthan by train, taking the cash along with him. He was accompanied by an aide.

In an FIR lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in October 2018, Anoop was booked for robbery and murder. A fresh case has been lodged against him at the Ecotech 1 police station in Greater Noida, Mishra said. A firearm and ammunition were seized from him and his motorcycle was impounded, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)