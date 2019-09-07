Driver injured as boulders hit Delhi-bound bus in HP's Kangra district Shi'

The driver of a Himachal Pradesh roadways bus was injured on Saturday as boulders from a landslide hit the vehicle in Kangra district, an official said. All the passengers of the Delhi-bound bus were safe, he said.

The windscreen of the bus also broke in the incident near Samela area of the district, he said. The official added that the injured driver was admitted to a hospital in Tanda.

