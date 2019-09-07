JMC to launch campaign in Jammu to fight dengue, malaria

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will organize a thermal fogging campaign and special sanitation drive from September 9 to free the city from dengue and malaria, a councillor said on Saturday. Chairman Public Health Sanitation Committee, JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria, said the special thermal fogging campaign will kick off in all the 75 wards of the city from September 9.

"Jammu is a city of temples and there is a need for more cleanliness, for that JMC is going to start a special sanitation drive in the end of September in which lanes and drains in all wards will be cleaned on a large scale," he said. He said the campaign will run till October.

Congratulating the Health and Transport Wing of the Corporation for their commendable job, Billawaria said prior to the arrival of monsoon season, as many as 171 'Nallahs' (streams) and 103 deep drains were desilted on time to ensure that the people do not have to suffer from waterlogging and flooding of deep drains anywhere in the city.

