Naveen Patnaik condoles death of Ram Jethmalani

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent jurist and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. While Patnaik described Jethmalani as a veteran lawyer, Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi said the passing away of the legal luminary has caused an irreparable loss to society.

"Saddened to learn of the passing away of a veteran lawyer and former Union Minister #RamJethmalani. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and followers in this moment of grief," Patnaik tweeted. Sarangi, in a twitter post, said "RS MP, former cabinet minister, senior lawyer and politician Shri #Ramjethmalani ji's death is an irreparable loss to the society and the entire world of justice! May God allow his soul to rest in His feet." Jethmalani, 95, passed away on Sunday at his official residence in New Delhi.

