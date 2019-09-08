Karnataka: Forest service officer found dead in Bengaluru, police suspect suicide

An officer of the 1990-batch of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area on Sunday morning. The reason for the death of Awtar Singh is yet to be ascertained but police suspect that he might have committed suicide.

"Awtar Singh was suffering from severe back pain because of which he may have committed suicide. A case has been registered in Yelahanka New Town police station," Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Bengaluru, said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

