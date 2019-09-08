International Development News
History-sheeter held in Jalna

PTI Jalna
Updated: 08-09-2019 16:59 IST
A history-sheeter was arrested onSunday in Maharashtra's Jalna district after police got atip-off about someone riding a motorcycle without a numberplate, an official said

Following a chase, a team of police's Anti-DacoitySquad managed to nab Kishor Singh Ram Singh Tak, a resident ofDwarka Nagar here, an official said

"He has six cases of house-breaking theft and robberyregistered against his name in various police stations inJalna. He was caught after we were informed about a motorcyclespotted without a number plate. We recovered Rs 28,000 fromhim," ADS chief Yashwant Jadhav said.

COUNTRY : India
