Dengue, farmers' issues likely to dominate budget session

The spread of dengue and seasonal diseases, shortage of urea for farmers, agricultural loan waiver and other issues are expected to dominate the Budget session of Telangana assembly beginning on Monday. The government would present its regular budget during the session.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is holding the finance department, had presented a vote-on-account budget in February this year in tune with the Centre doing so. The opposition Congress had said it would raise public health, including the spread of dengue and seasonal diseases, the promise of loan waiver, shortage of urea, among others, during the session.

With a spurt in cases of dengue and other seasonal ailments during the current rainy season, Congress and also BJP have been critical of the TRS government for its failure to contain the spread of diseases. The opposition parties are also expected to question the government over protests by farmers at different places in the state on the shortage of urea.

The TRS government is expected to counter the opposition by highlightingthe steps taken by it to address the seasonal diseases, shortage of urea and other issues..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)