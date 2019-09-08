Elderly woman shot at in Varanasi

A 70-year-old woman was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Sunday, police said. Narangi Devi was sitting her shop at Khajuhi village of Sarnath area when the incident occurred around 6 am, the police said.

Devi suffered three bullet injuries and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, they said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers and an investigation is on, police said. PTI CORR AD

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)