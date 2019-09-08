International Development News
PTI Varanasi
Updated: 08-09-2019 20:41 IST
Elderly woman shot at in Varanasi

A 70-year-old woman was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Sunday, police said. Narangi Devi was sitting her shop at Khajuhi village of Sarnath area when the incident occurred around 6 am, the police said.

Devi suffered three bullet injuries and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, they said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers and an investigation is on, police said. PTI CORR AD

COUNTRY : India
