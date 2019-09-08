Ragpicker killed in 'chemical explosion' in Hyderabad

A 40-year-old ragpicker was killed in a suspected chemical explosion here on Sunday, police said. The blast took place when he opened a bag containing the chemical substance near a pavement, they said.

He sustained serious burns on both his hands and was admitted to a hospital where he died, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy said the victim was a ragpicker.

The official clarified that it was not a bomb explosion. He said the police were verifying from where he brought the chemical substance and also what kind of chemical it was. Senior police officials, including Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, rushed to the spot and asked the public not to panic.

The Commissioner told reporters that preliminary investigation revealed there was a blast when the man was removing the chemical from the bag resulting in his hands getting severed. "He (ragpicker) was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries. We are investigating from all angles," he said.

Forensic experts as well as bomb disposal squads have been pressed into service..

