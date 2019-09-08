MP: Schools to remain closed in Bhopal, Sehore on Monday due to heavy rains

All government and private schools in Bhopal and Sehore districts will remain closed on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall.

As per the order issued by the District Collector Bhopal, "All government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed on September 9 in view of the heavy rains in the district."

While District Collector Sehore, Ajay Gupta said, "All government and private schools in Sehore district will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)