Rameswaram Police on Monday arrested a Sri Lankan national for entering India illegally. The man, identified as 24-year-old Arunraj, a resident of Vavuniya city of Sri Lanka, entered India via the sea route, the police said.

They said he was being questioned. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Committed to complete Kartarpur Corridor, despite tense ties with India: Pakistan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)