Fall Army Worm attack reported again in Mizoram: Official

A Fall Army Worm (FAW) attack on maize plants in Dialdawk area in Mizoram's Mamit district was reported even as FAW outbreak in the state was considered to be contained, a senior official said on Monday. Dialdawk lies near Lengpui, around 40 km from here.

State Agriculture Department Joint Director James Lalsiamliana told PTI that the pests have begun attacking winter-sown maize, which are at their infant stage. "We would soon conduct a study and try to find a way to check the possible outbreak," he said.

The Fall Army Worm, a pest, attacks maize and other crops. Lalsiamliana said the FAW outbreak that was detected on April 8 and affected 3,409 hectares of maize crops across the state by mid-May, was considered to be contained in August through concerted efforts by the Agriculture department, farmers and NGOs.

He said the FAW outbreak would not bring down the projected yield of maize output this year because of pest- control..

