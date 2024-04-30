Heroin worth Rs 3.17 cr recovered in Mizoram's Champhai, one held

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Zokhawthar police apprehended one person and recovered heroin worth Rs 3.17 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhawthar with the Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District based on specific information. During the operation, Heroin no 4 weighing 453 grams was recovered in General Area Melbuk Road.

The officials further said that the entire consignment of Heroin no 4 worth Rs 3,17,10,000 (Rupees Three Crore Seventeen Lakh Ten Thousand only) and the apprehended individual were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of drug items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins in the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, they added. (ANI)

