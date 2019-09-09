4 killed as car plunges into flooded MP drain, woman missing

Four employees of a Bhopal- based automobile dealer were killed in the early hours of Monday after their car fell into a drain in spate in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said. The incident took place in Jatakheda village between 4-5am and bodies of the four have been recovered while search for a fifth occupant, a woman, was underway, an official said.

"They are employees of a Maruti Suzuki car dealer and were going to a training programme in Indore. Possibly the driver lost control of the car on the Bhopal-Indore Highway due to high speed," Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said. He identified the dead as Naseem Khan, Sayog Pratap Singh, Ajay Acharya and Farhan, and the missing woman as Nisha Talreja Pillai..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)