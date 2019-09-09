International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Three earthquakes hit Himachal's Chamba district

PTI Shimla
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:56 IST
Three earthquakes hit Himachal's Chamba district

Image Credit: ANI

Tremors were felt thrice within an hour in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday afternoon, officials said. No immediate loss of life or property was reported, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

The epicentre of the earthquakes, which occurred between 12.10 pm and 12.57 pm, was north-east of the Himachal Pradesh- Jammu and Kashmir border at a depth of five kilometres, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The earthquakes were of a magnitude between 2.7 and 5, he added.

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 5 hit at 12.10 pm. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 was recorded at 12.40 pm followed by the third at 12.50 pm, which had a magnitude of 2.7.

On Sunday, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake had hit Chamba at 5.30 am followed by 4.9-magnitude tremors on the Himachal-J&K border at 8.04 am. Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic activity zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019