Man injured after reactor in Thane chemical unit explodes

PTI Thane
Updated: 09-09-2019 16:19 IST
The supervisor of a chemical unitin Maharashtra's Thane district was injured on Monday after areactor exploded, a district disaster control official said

The unit is situated in the MIDC industrial area inDombivali

"One of the five reactors in the chemical unitexploded in the afternoon. Sachin Deshmukh (40), a supervisorthere, was injured. Fire brigade personnel put out the ensuingfire soon after. Deshmukh is admitted in a nearby hospital,"he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
