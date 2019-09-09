Man injured after reactor in Thane chemical unit explodes

The supervisor of a chemical unitin Maharashtra's Thane district was injured on Monday after areactor exploded, a district disaster control official said

The unit is situated in the MIDC industrial area inDombivali

"One of the five reactors in the chemical unitexploded in the afternoon. Sachin Deshmukh (40), a supervisorthere, was injured. Fire brigade personnel put out the ensuingfire soon after. Deshmukh is admitted in a nearby hospital,"he added.

