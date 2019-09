A 24-year-old Sri Lankan was arrested at Arichal Munai off Dhanushkodi on Monday, police said. Arulraj was taken into custody by the Q branch police and was being interrogated.

The man belonging to Thalaimannar had arrived illegally on the Indian coast by a ferry early in the morning, the police said. The ferry had dropped him and gone, they said.

