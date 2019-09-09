International Development News
Inputs about likely terror attack in south India: Lt Gen Saini

PTI Pune
Updated: 09-09-2019 16:55 IST
The Army has received inputs that there may be a terror attack in southern part of India, a top army commander said on Monday. Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area, Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army's Southern Command, told reporters at an event near Pune.

"We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India and the peninsular India," he said. The army has taken measures in the Sir Creek region keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said..

COUNTRY : India
