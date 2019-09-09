International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bhutanese nabbed with leopard skin in West Bengal

PTI Jalpaiguri
Updated: 09-09-2019 17:28 IST
Bhutanese nabbed with leopard skin in West Bengal

A Bhutanese was apprehended in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and a leopard skin seized from his possession, a forest official said on Monday. The alleged smuggler was apprehended by a special task force of Baikunthapur forest division in Dooars region of northern West Bengal.

Thirty three-year-old Daw Tshering Doya was nabbed from Old Hashimara area of the district on Sunday evening and an 11-foot leopard skin recovered from him, forest ranger Sanjay Dutta said. He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the leopard skin was being smuggled from Bhutan to some other country via India.

The forest department has taken the accused into their custody will produce the accused in Jalpaiguri district court, Dutta said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019