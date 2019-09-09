No scope for resolution on Mahadayi dispute: Congress

The Congress in Goa on Monday ruled out any scope of negotiation between the coastal state and Karnataka over settling the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. Both the states have been locked in a bitter battle over sharing of the river water, which originates at Belagavi in the southern state.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Pralhad Joshi has said that chief ministers of Karnataka and Goa should negotiate to resolve the Mahadayi issue. When asked about Joshi's suggestion, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Digambar Kamat said, "The Inter-State Water Tribunal has already given its award on the issue of Mahadayi river diversion. Once the award is passed, I don't think there is any scope for negotiations".

In August last year, the tribunal, hearing the dispute among three riparian states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra over sharing of water from the river, allotted 13.42 TMC (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka, while Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in July this year said his government has already filed a disobedience application against Karnataka before the tribunal for injunction by way of diverting the Mahadayi river water to the Malaprabha basin.

A contempt petition has also been filed before the Supreme Court against Karnataka's violation, he had said..

