Ganja-smuggling racket busted, 6 held

A ganja-smuggling racket has been busted with the arrest of six people and seizure of 130 kg of the narcotic, police said here on Monday. Police teams, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation and found the six allegedly procuring the drug from Visakhapatnam and selling it in Hyderabad and Maharashtra, commissioner of police Mahesh M Bhagwat told presspersons.

A total of 89 packets containing 130 kg of ganja and two motorbikes totally worth Rs 31.6 lakh were seized from the six, the police said. The drug was bought for Rs 2,000 per kg and sold for Rs 7,000 per kg, they added..

