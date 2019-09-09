Man convicted for power theft in North West Delhi

A man in North West Delhi's Bawana area has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment and fined of Rs 2.36 lakh for electricity theft, a spokesperson of power discom TPDDL said Monday. A special electricity court in Rohini convicted the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) consumer for "direct theft" from an electricity pole, he said.

"The Rohini court has convicted and penalised the resident of Gaddi Panda, Main Gali, village Jaunti in Bawana, with six months of imprisonment and Rs 10,000 as fine, finding him guilty for the direct theft of electricity. A civil liability bill of Rs 2.26 lakh would also be recovered from him," the spokesperson said. Sanjay Banga, the CEO of TPDDL, said the company is working diligently to provide 24X7 supply to consumers but is also facing power theft cases that hampers its services.

"We believe unscrupulous consumers who indulge in power theft should be dealt with the highest level of strictness," he said, adding that TPDDL is working on methods to curb the aggregate technical and commercial losses in power theft prone areas. The company is working to track power theft cases and has installed AMR (Automated Meter Reading) based energy systems at distribution transformers for accurate readings, he added.

