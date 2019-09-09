Civil society members express concern over child labour amendment act

Members of the civil society have expressed concern over the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, claiming that it fails to address its objective of prohibiting child labour from all occupations and processes. The CLPRA law prohibits employment of children and adolescents in all hazardous occupations and processes in alignment with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

However, it makes exception for children aged below 14 years, where a child is permitted to work only to help family, in family enterprise or as a child artist after school hours or during vacations. Several civil society organisations came together on Friday under the banner of CACL – Campaign against Child Labour, and expressed concern over it.

The CACL on Friday deliberated on the need to revisit the existing list of hazardous and non-hazardous occupations and processes, while shedding light on the various factors hindering prohibition on child labour in India, according to a statement issued by child rights body Child Rights and You (CRY). The day-long consultation was attended by civil society organisations such as CRY, Terre des hommes, Caritas, Save the Children and other coalitions and groups including Right to Education (RTE) Forum, Campaign against Child Trafficking (CACT) and National Action and Coordination Group for Ending Violence Against Children (NACG-EVAC) in India, the statement said.

"The only way we can change the child labour scenario in India is by working together to ensure children complete their formal education, so that they are not pushed to labour and this cannot happen without total eradication of child labour from the country," it said. The recent amendments in CLPRA needs a relook and we are ready to work with government and other stakeholders to find solutions and alternatives for the same, Ashok Kumar, National Advocacy Convener at CACL, said.

According to the Census data (2011), there are more than 10 million child labourers (between 5-14 years of age) and over 22 million working children (between 15-18 years) in India.

