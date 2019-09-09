New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL57 MHA-JK-ASSETS Govt sets up 3-member committee to look into assets, liabilities of JK to be given to 2 UTs New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a three-member committee to look into distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor Union territories, which will come into existence on October 31, according to an official notification.

DEL41 UP-LD CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand raped, physically exploited me: Shahjahanpur student Shahjahanpur (UP): The postgraduate student, who had levelled harassment charges against Swami Chinmayanand, on Monday alleged she was raped by the BJP leader who also physically exploited her for one year. DEL51 UP-2NDLD KALYAN SINGH Kalyan Singh back in BJP-fold, asks Oppn to clarify stand on Ram temple Lucknow: Completing his term as Rajasthan governor, a constitutional post that protected him from facing trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Kalyan Singh on Monday challenged opposition parties to clarify their stand on the construction of a Ram temple at that spot.

DES20 UP-CHANDRAYAAN-CHHAPAN BHOG Mathura's famous 'Chhappan Bhog' to be dedicated to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO scientists Mathura: Mathura's famous 'Chhappan Bhog' this year on September 12 will be dedicated to the Chandrayaan-2 project and ISRO scientists involved in the Moon mission, an officer-bearer of the organising committee said on Monday. DES18 UP-LD JOURNALIST-ARREST Journalist arrested after taking pictures of kids mopping school floor Azamgarh (UP): Azamgarh district magistrate on Monday ordered a probe into the arrest of a journalist allegedly after he took photographs of some children mopping the floor in their school. DES34 UP-SCRIBES Five scribes booked in UP's Bijnor Bijnor (UP): Police have booked five journalists after they reported that a Dalit family was allegedly prevented from drawing water from a hand pump by some people at Basi village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

DES43 UP-POLICE-FINE Policeman fined Rs 5,800 for driving without licence, papers in UP's Gorakhpur Gorakhpur (UP): A policeman here was fined Rs 5,800 for driving without licence and insurance papers, while another was issued a challan of Rs 500 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act on Monday, a senior official said. DES48 PB-LD HARSIMRAT Punjab govt trying to 'weaken' Akal Takht: Harsimrat Kaur; CM rejects allegation Chandigarh: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday accused the Punjab government of playing politics over the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November and trying to “weaken” the Sikhs' highest temporal Akal Takht.

DES46 PB-SPAT-AMARINDER FIR against Bains on my direction: Punjab CM Mohali (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he had given the direction for registering an FIR against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for allegedly berating Gurdaspur deputy commissioner. DES45 PB-100 DAYS-HARSIMRAT Centre taking steps to ensure minimal impact of global slowdown: Harsimrat Chandigarh: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal here on Monday said India cannot remain isolated from the global slowdown but asserted that the government is responsive and taking steps to ensure that it has a minimal impact in the country.

DES30 HP-ANURAG-SECTION118 Genuine buyers can acquire land in Himachal: Anurag Thakur Shimla: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that despite Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Tenancy and Reform Act being in force, "genuine buyers" can purchase land in the hill-state. DES26 HP-ANURAG-RELIGIOUS CIRCUIT Anurag for religious circuit in Himachal to generate more revenue Shimla: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has advised the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh to develop a religious circuit to generate more revenue and employment.

DES17 HP-AROMATIC CROPS Scientists help farmers take up aromatic crops' cultivation in hilly areas Dharamshala: Scientists are helping farmers in remote areas in the hills take up cultivation of aromatic crops to double their income under the CSIR Aroma scheme, officials said. NRG18 RJ-FINANCE-COMMISSION Fin Commission says 'will consider' R'sthan govt proposals with full sympathy Jaipur: The 15th Finance Commission chairman, N K Singh, on Monday assured there will be no injustice to Rajasthan and the suggestions received from the state government will be seriously considered.

DES19 RJ-GOVERNOR Will work guided by idealogy of 'one nation, one people, one culture': Newly appointed Raj guv Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that he will work guided by the ideology of "One nation, one people and one culture" based on the Constitution. DES11 RJ-LD 100 DAYS-SHEKHAWAT Steps taken to mitigate impact of global slowdown on country's economy: Shekhawat Jaipur: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said the central government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of global slowdown on the country's economy..

