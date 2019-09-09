Financial inclusion necessary for socio-economic development of STs: NCST

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on Monday batted for financial inclusion of tribal communities, terming it as a must for their economic and social development. Maintaining that financial inclusion of STs is "necessary" for their economic and social development, NCST Chairperson Nand Kumar Sai also emphasised on the need to promote financial literacy among them through campaigns in tribal areas.

The scheduled tribes should be linked with the banking system so that they can also join "the mainstream", Sai said at an event here. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention is to have full representation of scheduled tribes in various welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojna and the Kisan Rupay Card scheme, so that the community "can move forward on the path of progress," he said.

Sai also praised the Rajasthan government for doing "good work" for the scheduled tribes under Mudra scheme. PTI AG AD RAX

