Afghan man, who frequented Pakistan, held with fake Canadian passport at Delhi airport

A man from Afghanistan, who is suspected to have frequently visited Pakistan, was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly possessing a "fake" Canadian passport, officials said on Monday. Safi Noorzai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday as he arrived at the terminal to take a flight to Cambodian capital Phnom Penh via Kuala Lumpur, they said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials found his activities to be suspicious and asked him to undergo a detailed search. It was found that the man had "frequently" visited Pakistan and also had a Canadian passport in his bag, the officials said.

"The bio page of the Canadian passport did not match with the passport number on the cover page. The airline liaison officer confirmed that the passport (Canadian) was fake," a senior CISF officer said. The man was handed over to the Delhi Police for further probe, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)