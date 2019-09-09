Two suicide bids affect Kolkata metro services

Two suicide bids within a span of 12 hours on Monday hit Metro Railway services in the metropolis and caused inconvenience to commuters at peak hours. An unidentified person allegedly tried to commit suicide at Belgachia station at 7.50 pm, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

He was taken to the RG Kar Hospital in north Kolkata. Services were affected for half an hour till 8.21 pm, the spokesperson said.

In the first incident, a woman in her 20s, flung herself in front of an incoming train at the underground Central station around 8 am, Banerjee said. She, however, escaped with minor injuries owing to an alert motorman and station staff, the spokesperson said.

The incident affected Metro services in the morning peak hour for 25 minutes from 8.14 am, she added..

