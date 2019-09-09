Reservation should continue till there is untouchability, discrimination: RSS

Reservations should continue in the country till discrimination exists in the society, whether in the form of untouchability or economic reasons, said Dattatreya Hosabale, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary. "RSS chief has said that water sources, temple and cemeteries should be available to everyone. On the issue of reservation, they will be needed till the time there is untouchability, economic need, and its beneficiaries feel they require it. The day it stops and its beneficiaries say we do not need it anymore then it will be stopped," Hosabale said addressing a press conference at the end of the three-day All India Coordination Committee meeting here.

Talking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue in Assam, Hosabale said that more work needs to be done on the topic by the Center to single out every illegal immigrant residing in the nation. "Assam conducted NRC under a fixed time as guided by the Supreme Court. NRC is a complex issue, the survey needs time. We also want the process to be quick but we feel there are many people of Bangladeshi origin who have documents from India. It was a newly elected government which was entrusted with a difficult task there," Hosabale said.

"NRC report is not the final rule, the government will need to figure out what more steps need to be taken to find out the inefficiencies in it. There might be some shortcomings which people are speaking against but we welcome the step," he added. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and heads of over 35 organisations affiliated to the RSS attended the three-day All India Coordination Committee meeting held between September 7 to 9 in Pushkar.

Other topics discussed included during the meeting included repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

