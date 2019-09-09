Man alleges daughter's in-laws killed her for dowry

A 63-year-old man filed a case on Monday against the in-laws of her daughter for allegedly killing her for dowry in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, police said. In his complaint, Lakhi Ram, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, stated that his daughter Meena married Ajay on January 21, 2015, in Qutubgarh village.

Her in-laws used to torture her. On August 25, Meena called Ram and said her in-laws were demanding Rs two lakh. On Saturday, she again called and said her husband Ajay was demanding money, the FIR stated. According to police, Ram received a call on Sunday around 6 pm where Jitender, the brother-in-law of Meena, informed him his daughter was unwell.

Later, he received another call that Meena has committed suicide. The villagers are pressuring them and they are going to cremate her, the FIR said. The moment her family reached Delhi, she was cremated by her in-laws, the father alleged.

"An SDM inquiry has been initiated in the case and after the report, the appropriate action will be taken," a senior police officer said.

